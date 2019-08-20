- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Brownbeartech via Rakuten offers the Honeywell Smart Color Programmable Thermostat or $149.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $119.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.44 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same price.) That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
