Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator
$1,889
free shipping

Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.

Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now

Features
  • 11,000W max output
  • Natural or LP gas operation
  • LCD controller
Details
Comments
2 comments
sharrismd
Per the posting: Honeywell 7058 - 11kW Air-Cooled Standby Generator | 60 Hz | (T/S not included). The transfer switch is not included.
20 hr 33 min ago
Tacopilot
I wonder if this includes the transfer switch.
21 hr 5 min ago