Walmart · 46 mins ago
Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
  • Amazon offers it for the same price
  • digital LCD display with touch controls
  • dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
  • covers up to 450 sq. ft.
  • Model: MN10CESWW
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
