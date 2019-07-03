New
Walmart · 46 mins ago
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon offers it for the same price
Features
- digital LCD display with touch controls
- dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
- covers up to 450 sq. ft.
- Model: MN10CESWW
Details
Comments
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$216
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $216 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display and remote
- cools up to 550 square feet
- programmable 24-hour timer
- multiple cooling and fan modes
- Model: CL-CLYW-30C1A
Walmart · 4 days ago
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 5 days ago
Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues
$3 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered at this price now and will be shipped when available.
Features
- can be used on glasses, computer screens, iPads, cell phones, and other glass surfaces
- anti-fog and scratch-resistant
- use with lens cleaning solution is recommended
- Model: S462
Amazon · 1 day ago
Honeywell 24-Ft. Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights
$24 $40
free shipping
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers its Honeywell 24-Foot Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights for $39.99. Coupon code "JKYRPD7Y" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- can link up to 70 strands
Features
- commercial grade
- flat or hanging mount
- 8 vintage-style plastic LED bulbs
Sign In or Register