Honey Can Do Joyce Chen 14" Carbon Steel Wok for $32

It's $33 off and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Macy's
- oven safe up to 350°F
- removable resin handles
- measures 24" L x 14" W x 4" H
-
Expires 5/11/2021
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
That's a savings of 60%. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $39.
- tempered glass lid
- 5-layer encapsulated aluminum base
- double-riveted stainless steel handles
- compatible on all stove types, including induction
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
Get Mom something for the kitchen and save some cash. Items get either an extra 10% off via coupon code "MOM" or an extra 15% off via an in-cart discount. (Discounts are marked on product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 in-cart (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- 100% airtight and water tight
- dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe
- BPA-free
- Model: KCH-03827
Sign In or Register