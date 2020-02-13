Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Honey Can Do Extra-Large Battery Powered Tie Rack / Belt Organizer
$8 $45
3.95 pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this discount.
  • Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 ship-to-home fee.
  • Requires 4 C batteries (not included).
Features
  • holds up to 72 belts, scarves, ties, or necklaces
  • cycles via press of a button
  • forward or reverse motion options
  • lights up when cycling
  • clamps to standard closet rods
  • Model: HNG-03222
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home & Garden JCPenney Honey Can Do
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register