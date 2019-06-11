New
$39 $115
$11 shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Honey Can Do Entryway Storage Valet for $55.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $39.19. With $10.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 70" high
- steel construction
- wooden bench
Details
Comments
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Target · 1 mo ago
Target Furniture Clearance Sale
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on chairs, cabinets, shelving, and more
Target takes up to 50% off select clearance furniture. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees. Some exclusions may apply.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Tips
- Matched at Hayneedle
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16" x 40" leaves
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Amazon · 6 days ago
Honey Can Do Dryer Ball 2-Pack
$3 w/ $25 purchase $11
free shipping
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Honey-Can-Do Dryer Ball 2-Pack for $3.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more.
Features
- lasts for 1,000 loads of laundry
- makes clothing wrinkle free
- chemical & allergy free
- Model: DRY-01116
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Honey Can Do 4-Tier Shoe Tree with Spinning Handle
$27
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Honey Can Do 4-Tier Shoe Tree with Spinning Handle for $26.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- It stands 49" tall.
- Holds up to 24 pairs of shoes.
