Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 27 mins ago
Honey-Can-Do Chrome 3-Tier Over the Toilet Space Saver
$23 $59
free shipping w/$89

That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • Ideal for towels and toiletries
  • Reduces clutter and creates extra storage space
  • Shelving feet will not scratch/scuff floors
  • Brilliant chrome finish
  • Model: BTH-05079
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Nordstrom Rack Honey Can Do
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register