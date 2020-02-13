Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Honey-Can-Do Bamboo 4-Compartment Cutlery Tray
$4 $20
$3.95 pickup

That's the best price we could find by $1, although most stores charge $15 or more. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Amazon has it for $9.29, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Real bamboo construction
  • 10.2" wide
  • four compartments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
