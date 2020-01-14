Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Honey Can Do 8-Liter Stainless Steel Step Trash Can
$18 $21
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes plastic liner
  • steel foot pedal
  • measures 12.01" L x 6.69" W x 15.75" H
  • Model: TRS-06309
