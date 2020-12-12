New
Ace Hardware · 32 mins ago
Homz 18-Gallon Stackable Storage Tote
$6 $9
pickup

That's the best per-unit price we could find by $6.5, essentially a savings of +50% over other retailers. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
Features
  • impact-resistant corners
  • integrated handles
  • measures about 23.5" x 17.5" x 15.5"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Ace Hardware Homz
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register