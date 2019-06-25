New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
$20 $70
free shipping
Ending today, Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Homvare Full / Queen Float Weave Cotton Blanket in Ivory for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $19.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- It measures 90" x 90"
Lux Decor Collection · 6 days ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Precoco Queen Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow
$18 $41
free shipping
Precoco via Amazon offers the Precoco Queen Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow for $40.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply couopn code "HX53ZJTF" to cut the price to $18.44. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- removable breathable cover
- high-graded shredded foam filling
- 20" x 30"
Amazon · 5 days ago
Avenco Standard Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow
$23 $47
free shipping
Avenco Group via Amazon offers the Avenco Standard Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow for $46.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "GCX26V6G" to cut that to $23.49. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- removable breathable cover
- high-graded shredded foam filling
- 20" x 26"
Linens & Hutch · 1 wk ago
Linens & Hutch Patterned Duvet Covers
from $21 $89
Linens & Hutch discounts a selection of its Linens & Hutch Patterned Duvet Microfiber Cover Sets in several sizes and colors via coupon code "DNPATTRNDUV76", with prices starting from $21.36, as listed below. Plus, these items receive free shipping. Includes duvet cover & two pillow shams (Twin/Twin XL comes with 1 pillow sham). Shop Now
- Twin / Twin XL for $21.36
- Full / Queen for $22.56
- King / CalKing for $23.76
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets
from $10 $130
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets in several colors (Bluebell pictured) starting from $12.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts the starting price to $9.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's at least $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- Twin available for $9.74 ($40 off)
- Full available for $22.49 ($58 off)
- Cal King available for $29.99 ($100 off)
- sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress
$8 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find by $10, and the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. Buy Now
- plush flocked top
- extra wide valve openings for fast inflating and deflating
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow
$28
free shipping
Amazon offers the Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow in Gray for $29.30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has fallen to $28.05. Buy Now
- inflates easily with 10-12 breaths
- folds to fit in carry bag
- Model: 12304-510
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 3 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
