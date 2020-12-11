Walmart · 38 mins ago
$38 $76
free shipping
It's half off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Cool Buy via Walmart.
Features
- 500-watt motor
- 6 speeds
- 2-cup food chopper
- 2.5-cup beaker
- whisk
- milk frother
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Kitchen and Cleaning Appliances at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be back in stock on December
819.
Features
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Ends Today
Home Depot · 6 hrs ago
Small Kitchen Appliances at Home Depot
up to 45% off
free shipping
Save on coffee machines, blenders, fryers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Bed Bath & Beyond · 19 hrs ago
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Accessories
from $25
free shipping
Save on $13 mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-Qt. Stand Mixers for $24.99 ($20 off).
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Rockpals 2,000W Portable Gas Inverter Generator
$300 $452
free shipping
That's a savings of $152, and $59 under our mention a month ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Gadgetwoo via Walmart.
Features
- 9 hours of run time at 25% load on one gallon gasoline
- 2 120-volt outlets
- parallel ready
- eco-mode
- Model: R2000i
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game
$10
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $7. This is the way. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- ages 8+
- 2- to 4-players
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Set
$30 $58
curbside pickup
You'd pay double that price direct from the brand. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
