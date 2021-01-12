It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Blue Combo.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
- 100% polyester
- measures 70" x 72"
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
Save $6 over the next best shipped price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Chrome.
- measures 5.62" L x 1" D
- fits 5/8" holders
- Model: YB8099CH
Apply coupon code "FH4UI65V" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ahgeng via Amazon.
- each hand sewn case measures 18" x 18"
- 3D oil paint effect
- 4 different tree images
It's the lowest price we could find today by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel handle w/ caddy holder
- Model: TOILSHB101
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Find deep savings on bedding, decor, organization, drinkware, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is Modern Threads 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set in Denim for $30.72 ($169 off list).
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
