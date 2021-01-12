New
Nordstrom Rack · 29 mins ago
Homewear Meda Marrakesh Shower Curtain
$11 $15
free shipping w/ $89

It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Blue Combo.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
Features
  • 100% polyester
  • measures 70" x 72"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Nordstrom Rack
White Sales Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register