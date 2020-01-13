Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Homestyles Orleans Rectangular Dining Table
$60 $161
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 60" x 38" x 30"
  • constructed of engineered wood with cherry veneer and metal
  • seats six
  • Model: 5061-31
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
