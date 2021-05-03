Homestead Fashions Microfiber Sheet Sets from $5
Belk
Homestead Fashions Microfiber Sheet Sets
from $5
That's a savings of up to $25, making these a great price (you'd pay about $5 more a set elsewhere, at least). Shop Now at Belk

  • Twin for $5 ($15 off).
  • Full for $10 ($15 off).
  • Queen for $10 ($25 off).
  • King for $15 ($25 off).
  • Available in multiple colors (Light Blue pictured).
  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
