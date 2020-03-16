Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Homelegance Columbus Sofa
$809 $1,859
$99 white-glove delivery

That's a savings of $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in Brown or Gray.
  • White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • Delivery fees may vary by ZIP.
Features
  • high-density foam
  • polyester Airehyde upholstery
  • nailhead trim
  • tufting attached back and loose & reversible seat cushion
  • Expires 3/16/2020
