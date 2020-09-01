Personalize your DealNews Experience
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
That's a $30 value and a great way to pass the time at home. Shop Now at Fender Play
Including the batteries in the price comparison, that's a price low by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for the keyboard without the stand elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
