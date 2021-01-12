Find deep savings on bedding, decor, organization, drinkware, and more. Select items receive an extra 25% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Ella Jayne Home Overstuffed Plush Pillow for $41.22 (low by $10).
Expires 1/17/2021
Save on plastic storage, decorative storage, storage cubes, and closet organization. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Hefty 18-Gallon Hi Rise Storage Tote with Lid for $9 (low by at least a buck).
- Many of these items are for in-store pickup only. Otherwise, orders of $35 or more ship free.
Save on storage solutions for the closet, bathroom, kitchen, garage, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $3, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Wondershop 16-oz. Glass Storage Container 2-Pack with Lids for $5.10 ($1 off).
That's $12 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring loaded
- self-feeding mandrel
- micro-adjustable press pad
- up to 300-lbs. of force
- Model: 4700
Save on over 120 items including spatulas from $10, dishes from $11, mugs from $16, pans from $21, and more. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Sauteuse Dutch Oven in Cerise for $180 ($115 off).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
