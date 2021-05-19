Home Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 50% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Home Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $89

This sale includes up to 50% off rugs, up to 50% off wall art, up to 50% off bedding, and up to 65% off kitchen supplies, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
  • Pictured is the Loloi Rugs 5x8ft Nadia Rug for $129.97 ($99 off)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Nordstrom Rack
Memorial Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register