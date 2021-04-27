Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for extra savings on all kinds of home items, from sheets to cookware to coffee makers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Charter Club Sleep Luxe 800 Thread Count, 4pc Queen Sheet Set for $71.30 after coupon ($99 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
That's a $5 savings! Shop Now
- Sign up to T-Mobile Tuesdays to avail of this offer.
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop it to $10.49, a savings of $85 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- available in Black & White (apparently)
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save $260 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Navy.
Sign In or Register