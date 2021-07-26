Home & Outdoor Sale at Newegg: Up to 78% off

Save on air conditioners, ice makers, pools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Friedrich 16" 5,000 BTU Cooling Capacity Air Conditioner for $229 via code "MKTC52S6SYME" (low by $66).
-
Expires in 22 hr
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save 50% via coupon code "50NUY3HA". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rockpals via Amazon.
- foldable
- IPX4 waterproof
- adjustable kickstand
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- QC USB 3.0 port and USB-C port
Celebrate getting halfway through 2021 (and look forward to what will hopefully be some cooler temperatures) with a whole host of Christmas decor, lights, patio furniture, heaters, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Alpine 32" Plug-in Garden Pathway Stake Light for $23.49 (low by $12).
Clip the 30% off coupon and apply code "24ZC9KGS" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xyzntech via Amazon.
- 270° angle illumination
- 188 LEDs
- 2,200 lumens
- motion sensor
- 3 adjustable heads
- 3 modes
- IP67 waterproof rating
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "4WL8YL3A" to get $25 under our mention from March and save $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KIMODirect via Amazon.
- 150-MPH blowing speed
- variable speed trigger
- 200-CFM air volume
- weighs 2.7-lbs.
- Model: 6202
Save on a selection of Klipsch speakers, either discounted up to 50% off (as marked) or bundled with gifts cards of up to $275. Plus, all items in this sale bag free shipping. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Klipsch Reference R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker, bundled with a $275 Newegg Gift Card for $689. (low by $275)
Save on over 1,150 items, including gaming desktop computers, PC components, fitness trackers, headphones, monitors, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Some items require coupon codes as listed on the product and sale pages.
Sign In or Register