Loungie Microplush 5-Position Recliner Chair for $47.59 + free shipping + $7.05 in Rakuten Points (low by $24)

+ + $7.05 in Rakuten Points (low by $24) Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $143.99 + free shipping + $42.90 in Rakuten Points (pictured, low by $199)

Rakuten takes an home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for. Some exclusions apply. A couple of best bets, with prices after all discounts:Note: A maximum discount of $40 applies. The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction. (You must be signed in to use it.) Bonus Rakuten points ends today.