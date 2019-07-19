Walmart offers the Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed with Nail Head Trim in Cream for $70.43 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and the best price we could find by $49 today.
Update: The price has increased to $79.99. Buy Now
- A box spring is required (not included)
- measures 64" x 86" x 46"
- plywood stats with additional support legs
- antique brass finish nail head trim
- Model: DS-A123-290-104
Published 3 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Hampton Leather Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman for $399 with free shipping. That's $200 under our January mention, $504 off, and the best we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Non-members incur a $39.90 surcharge, so it may be worth your while to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- sofa measures 90" x 60" x 37"
- ottoman measures 51" x 25" x 20"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
