Walmart offers the Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed with Nail Head Trim in Cream for $70.43 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $49.) Buy Now
- A box spring is required (not included)
- measures 64" x 86" x 46"
- plywood stats with additional support legs
- antique brass finish nail head trim
- Model: DS-A123-290-104
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Today only, Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Gordon Sofa in Brown Leather for $499.50 with free shipping. That's $94 under our May mention, $500 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 32" x 90.6" x 38.25"
- 360-degree casters on the front legs
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- refrigerated drawer
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register