New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed
$70
free shipping

Walmart offers the Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed with Nail Head Trim in Cream for $70.43 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $49.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A box spring is required (not included)
Features
  • measures 64" x 86" x 46"
  • plywood stats with additional support legs
  • antique brass finish nail head trim
  • Model: DS-A123-290-104
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Home Meridian
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register