Walmart · 1 hr ago
Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed
$70 $149
free shipping

Walmart offers the Home Meridian Upholstered Queen Bed with Nail Head Trim in Cream for $70.43 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and the best price we could find by $49 today. Buy Now

Tips
  • A box spring is required (not included)
Features
  • measures 64" x 86" x 46"
  • plywood stats with additional support legs
  • antique brass finish nail head trim
  • Model: DS-A123-290-104
  Published 1 hr ago
