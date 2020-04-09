Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on percussive massage devices from $349, rowers from $679, and treadmills from $799. Shop Now at Best Buy
Huge discounts on a variety of fitness items from Everlast, ProForm, NordicTrack, and more. Shop Now at Sears
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
It's a low by $2, although most charge around $21. Buy Now at QVC
Save on a variety of fitness products and classes like yoga, dance, and bootcamps. Shop Now at Groupon
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
Some big-brand models such as Sony, LG, Samsung, are marked at hundreds off list price. Shop Now at Best Buy
