JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Velvet Plush Blanket
$19 $60
pickup at JCPenney

That's a savings of up to $41 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JINGLE19" to get this price.
  • Opt for free same-day in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Otherwise, ship-to-store pickup is available for $3.95 or free with orders of $25 or more.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes in several colors
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
