New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $2
pickup
Apply coupon code "4THSALE" to save up to $6 off list price. These are even a few cents off our mention from a week ago. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Free same-day pickup is available in select locations; otherwise, spend $49 or more to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $2.24 ($4 off)
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $2.99 ($5 off)
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $3.74 ($6 off)
Details
Comments
UntilGone · 4 days ago
Round 61" Fringed Beach Towels
$18 $20
free shipping
Coupon code "290RND-AFS" drops the price to $39 off list and a buck less than you'd pay for a similar towel on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- available in several styles
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Cordless and Wandless 1" Mini Blinds
from $13
free shipping w/ $49
That's at least $7 off list when using coupon code "4THSALE". Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49.
- 23" x 64" for $12.60.
- 27" x 64" for $14.49.
- 29" x 64" for $15.75.
- 35" x 64" for $18.90.
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Clearance
up to 85% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home items. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Clearance items do not stack with coupons.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping with $49.
New
JCPenney · 45 mins ago
Xersion Men's Crew Neck Moisture Wicking T-Shirt
$5 $7
pickup
Save 63% off the list price via coupon code "4THSALE". Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- In several colors (Racing Blue pictured).
- Pickup in store to save $8.95 on shipping.
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home Paige Cut-to-Width Cordless Unfringed Roller Shade
from $24
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "4THSALE" to save at least $21 off the list price. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in several colors (Brilliant White pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- 100% vinyl
- blackout
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Top-Down/Bottom-Up Cordless Cellular Shade
from $32
free shipping w/ $49
The sale price and coupon code "4THSALE" give at least $19 off the regular price. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get it free on $49 or more.
- Available in several colors.
Features
- the top or bottom of the shade can be moved up or down independently
- light-filtering woven polyester
- 3/8" single cell
