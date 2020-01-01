New
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
from $2
pickup
Apply coupon code "SUNFUN20" to save up to $6 off list price. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Free same-day pickup is available in select locations; otherwise, spend $49 or more to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $2.39
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $3.19
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $3.99
Features
- 100% cotton
Details
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
JCPenney Clearance
up to 85% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home items. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Clearance items do not stack with coupons.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping with $49.
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
JCPenney 4th of July Home Sale
Up to 60% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "SUNFUN20" to save an extra 10% off on already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Oversize shipping fees apply.
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
JCPenney Home Top-Down/Bottom-Up Cordless Cellular Shade
from $32
free shipping w/ $49
The sale price and code "SUNFUN20" give at least $19 off the regular price. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get it free on $49 or more.
- Available in several colors.
- The lowest price applies to 23" x 48".
Features
- the top or bottom of the shade can be moved up or down independently
- light-filtering woven polyester
- 3/8" single cell
JCPenney · 19 hrs ago
JCP Home Paige Cut-to-Width Cordless Unfringed Roller Shade
from $24
free shipping w/ $49
Apply code "SUNFUN20" to save at least $21 off the list price. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in several colors (Brilliant White pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- 100% vinyl
- blackout
New
JCPenney · 14 mins ago
Home Expressions Dover Cordless Roman Shade
from $38
free shipping w/ $49
Save 37% off list prices when you apply coupon code "SUNFUN20" at checkout. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in several colors (Linen pictured) and sizes.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
