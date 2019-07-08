New
JCPenney · 46 mins ago
$17 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" drops that to $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Details
Related Offers
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Home Expressions Paris Gold Complete Bedding Set
from $42 $110
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Paris Gold Complete Bedding Set in several sizes with prices starting from $49.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" drops that starting price to $42.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. All available sizes with prices after discount are listed below. Shop Now
Tips
- The 6-Piece set includes a single pillowcase and sham while the 8-Piece sets include two of each. Both 6- and 8-Piece sets include a flat sheet, fitted sheet, comforter, and bed skirt.
Features
- 6-Piece Twin Set for $42.49
- 8-Piece Full Set for $50.99
- 8-Piece Queen Set for $59.49
- 8-Piece King Set for $67.99
Walmart · 1 day ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard
from $40 $69
free shipping
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in several colors (Beige pictured) from $39.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $29 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Features
- Twin for $39.99 ($29 off)
- Full/Queen for $49.99 ($29 off)
- King/Cal King for $54.99 ($34 off)
- Model: MS-HB2
JCPenney · 3 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 5 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 28 mins ago
Women's Sunglasses at JCPenney
from $8
JCPenney takes at least 60% off a selection of women's sunglasses with prices starting from $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $12 off and some of the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends June 30 Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 4 wks ago
Home Expressions Norris Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
$20 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Norris Multi-Pack Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Grey pictured) for $25. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $20. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 38x63" and 38x84" (38x95" costs $28)
