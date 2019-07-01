New
JCPenney · 28 mins ago
from $42 $110
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Paris Gold Complete Bedding Set in several sizes with prices starting from $49.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" drops that starting price to $42.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. All available sizes with prices after discount are listed below. Shop Now
- The 6-Piece set includes a single pillowcase and sham while the 8-Piece sets include two of each. Both 6- and 8-Piece sets include a flat sheet, fitted sheet, comforter, and bed skirt.
- 6-Piece Twin Set for $42.49
- 8-Piece Full Set for $50.99
- 8-Piece Queen Set for $59.49
- 8-Piece King Set for $67.99
Related Offers
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Amazon · 2 days ago
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow
$28
free shipping
Amazon offers the Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow in Gray for $29.30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has fallen to $28.05. Buy Now
Features
- inflates easily with 10-12 breaths
- folds to fit in carry bag
- Model: 12304-510
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 31 mins ago
Outdoor Oasis 9-Foot Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$41 $160
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 9-Foot Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in several colors (Red pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" knocks it to $40.79. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $119 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The pictured umbrella stand is not included.
Features
- tilt-head design
- 100% polyester canopy
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Home Expressions Norris Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
$20 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Norris Multi-Pack Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Grey pictured) for $25. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $20. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 38x63" and 38x84" (38x95" costs $28)
