New
JCPenney · 45 mins ago
$44 $110
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Olivia Medallion Complete Bedding Set in Purple, with prices starting from $110. Coupon code "FORYOU24" cuts that to $44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of up to $102 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Twin for $44 ($66 off)
- XL Twin for $48 ($72 off)
- Full for $52 ($78 of)
- Queen for $60 ($90 off)
- King for $68 ($102 off)
- incl. pillowcase(s) and sham(s), fitted sheet, flat sheet, and comforter
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 2 days ago
3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets at Macy's
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 3 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter
$20 $110
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which didn't include shipping), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes twin to king
JCPenney · 6 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
New
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$30 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
JCPenney · 6 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register