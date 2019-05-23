JCPenney discounts the Home Expressions Microfiber Plus Easy Care Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set via coupon code "MPB330" as listed below. Opt for same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. The sizes:
  • Twin for $5.59 ($20 off)
  • STD/QN PC for $6.99 ($19 off)
  • Twin XL $8.39 ($22 off)
  • Full for $11.19 ($29 off)
  • Queen for $13.99 ($36 off)
  • King for $16.79 ($43 off)
  • Cal King for $16.79 ($43 off)