JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
from $7 $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Microfiber Plus Easy Care Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set in several colors with prices starting from $9.99. Coupon code 'BLAC43" cuts the starting price to $6.99. Opt for same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of up to $7. Shop Now
Features
- Twin for $6.99
- Twin XL for $8.39
- Full for $11.19
- Queen for $13.99
- King for $16.79
- Californian King for $16.79
Details
Comments
Related Offers
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Walmart · 6 days ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 6 days ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more. Buy Now
Features
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Linens & Hutch · 2 days ago
Linens & Hutch Essential 4-Piece Sheet Set
from $18 $66
free shipping
Linens & Hutch offers its Linens & Hutch Essential 4-Piece Sheet Set in several colors (Navy pictured) from $17.82 via coupon code "DN4PCSOLDSS73". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of at least $48 off list price. Shop Now
Features
- Twin for $17.82 ($48 off)
- Twin XL for $19.17 ($52 off)
- Full for $20.52 ($55 off)
- Queen for $21.87 ($59 off)
- King for $23.22 ($63 off)
- Cal King for $24.57 ($66 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 23 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 5 hrs ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
