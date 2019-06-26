New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $7 $30
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Lisette Embroidery Sheer Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel in several colors (Ivory pictured) from $9. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts that to $6.75. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) That's a savings of up to $47. Shop Now
Features
- Available in sizes from 50x63" to 50x108"
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/26/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Home Expressions Norris Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
$20 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Norris Multi-Pack Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Grey pictured) for $25. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $20. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 38x63" and 38x84" (38x95" costs $28)
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Creative Co-Op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Co-op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign for $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 9" x .5" x 16"
- retro look with distressed finish
- designed to give illusion of an electric sign (does not light up)
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Artificial Plants & Flowers at Home Depot
50% to 75% off
Save on a variety of styles
Home Depot cuts 50% to 75% off a selection of Home Accents Holiday Artificial Plants & Flowers, with prices starting at
Update: Prices now start from $6.44.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack
$29 $35
free shipping
Amazon offers the Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in Black for $29.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $6 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 36x72”
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney · 16 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts:
from $5
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a wide selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts, with prices starting at $4.54 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
JCPenney · 16 hrs ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register