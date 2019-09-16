New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Extra Lightweight Warmth King / Queen Down Alternative Comforter
$20 $119
pickup at JCPenney

That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Choose free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (If same-day pickup is unavailable, choose ship-to-store pickup for $3.95.)
  • available in Blue Chambray or Blue Plaid in king and queen sizes
  • reversible
  • 100% polyester fill
