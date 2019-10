That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find

comforter

bed skirt

flat sheet

fitted sheet

2 pillow shams

2 pillowcases

AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to. With, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes: