JCPenney · 51 mins ago
Home Expressions Extra Lightweight Warmth King / Queen Down Alternative Comforter
$16 $99
free same-day pickup at JCPenney

That's $4 under our mention from last month, up to $103 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Choose free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (If same-day pickup is unavailable, choose ship-to-store pickup for $3.95.)
  • Apply coupon code "TREND36" to get this discount.
  • available in Blue Chambray or Blue Plaid in king and queen sizes
  • 100% polyester fill
  • reversible
  • Code "TREND36"
  • Expires 10/10/2019
