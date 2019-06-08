New
JCPenney · 53 mins ago
from $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Easy-Care Percale Sheet Set in a variety of colors with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that starting price to $10.49 with sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $20 off and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
Features
- Twin for $10.49 ($20 off)
- Twin XL for $11.89 ($23 off)
- Full for $24.49 ($46 off)
- Queen for $28 ($52 off)
- King for $34.99 ($65 off)
- California King for $34.99 ($65 off)
Details
Comments
