JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Cassidy Room-Darkening Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel in Indigo for $4.99. Coupon code "VALUE7" drapes that down to $3.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off list and the best price we could find. Deal ends May 22. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 50" x 63"