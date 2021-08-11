Home Expressions Caroline 30-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $45
JCPenney · 50 mins ago
Home Expressions Caroline 30-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
$45 $60
pickup

Apply coupon code "FLASH28" for a savings of $15, making it $35 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Available in Ivory or Light Gray.
  • Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • dishwasher & microwave safe
  • includes six 11-oz. mugs, six 8" bowls, six 5.5" bowls, six 10.5" dinner plates, and six 7" salad plates
  • Code "FLASH28"
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 50 min ago
