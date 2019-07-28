- Create an Account or Login
JCPenney offers a range of the Home Expressions Bathroom Towels in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from 99 cents. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to 69 cents. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's up to $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Bath Towel 6-Piece Set in Solid or Stripe colors for $11.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.39 with individual prices listed below. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $6 under our May mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Crimson for $4.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Lagu Sand Repelling Beach Towel in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN10" cuts the price to $22.50. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
