JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Bath Towel
$3 $10
same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Bath Towel in several colors for $3.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" drops it to $2.99. Opt for free Same Day Pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a slightly less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
  • 100% cotton
  • measures 27" x 52"
Details
  • Code "GETNOW21"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
