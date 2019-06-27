New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$3 $10
same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Bath Towel in several colors for $3.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" drops it to $2.99. Opt for free Same Day Pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a slightly less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- 100% cotton
- measures 27" x 52"
Details
Comments
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Polygon Microfiber Cooling Towel
$6 $8
Prime
PolygonDirect via Amazon offers its Polygon Microfiber Cooling Towel in several colors (Blue pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "COOLINGTOWEL" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our November mention, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 40" x 12"
- waterproof carrying case
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set
$14 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set in several colors (Office Blue pictured) for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- 4 bath towels
- 2 hand towels
- 4 wash cloths
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Sealy Humbolt Ltd Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress w/ Box Spring
$599
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Sealy Humbolt Ltd Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress and Box Spring from $704.71. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the starting price to $599. With free shipping, that's at least $1,101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin for $599 ($1,101 off)
- Twin XL for $629 ($1,271 off)
- Full for $649 ($1,351 off)
- Queen for $699 ($1,401 off)
- Split Queen for $789 ($1,541 off)
- King $998.99 ($2,001 off)
- Cal King for $998.99 ($2,001 off)
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts:
from $5
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a wide selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts, with prices starting at $4.54 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets
from $10 $130
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets in several colors (Bluebell pictured) starting from $12.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts the starting price to $9.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's at least $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Twin available for $9.74 ($40 off)
- Full available for $22.49 ($58 off)
- Cal King available for $29.99 ($100 off)
Features
- sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Home Expressions Norris Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
$20 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Norris Multi-Pack Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Grey pictured) for $25. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $20. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 38x63" and 38x84" (38x95" costs $28)
JCPenney · 10 hrs ago
Home Expressions Lisette Embroidery Sheer Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel
from $7 $30
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Lisette Embroidery Sheer Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel in several colors (Ivory pictured) from $9. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts that to $6.75. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) That's a savings of up to $47. Shop Now
Features
- Available in sizes from 50x63" to 50x108"
