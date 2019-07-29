New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Bath Towel 6-Piece Set
$8 $48
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Bath Towel 6-Piece Set in Solid or Stripe colors for $11.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.39 with individual prices listed below. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $6 under our May mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 100% cotton
  • 2 27" x 52" bath towels ($2.09 each via BLAC43)
  • 2 16" x 26" hand towels ($1.39 each via BLAC43)
  • 2 12" x 12" wash cloths ($0.69 each via BLAC43)
  • Code "BLAC43"
  • Expires 7/29/2019
