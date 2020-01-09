Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 57 mins ago
Home Expressions 4-Piece Wrinkle-Resistant Microfiber Queen Sheet Set 2-Pack
$22 $30
pickup at JCPenney

At about $11 per set, that's $78 off list and a very low price for a 4-piece sheet set from a major retailer. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "NEWYOU20" to get this price.
  • Pad your order over $25 to get free ship-to-store pickup. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.)
Features
  • 2 flat sheets
  • 2 fitted sheets
  • 4 pillowcases
  • available in several colors (Grey pictured)
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/9/2020
    Published 57 min ago
