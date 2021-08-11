Home Expressions 4-Piece Porcelain Pasta Bowl Set for $21
JCPenney · 32 mins ago
Home Expressions 4-Piece Porcelain Pasta Bowl Set
$21 $40
free ship-to-store pickup w/ $25

Coupon code "FLASH28" cuts it to $19 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Spend $75 for free shipping, or spend $25 and opt for free ship-to-store pickup. (Pickup will cost $3.95 on orders under $25.)
  • 24-oz. capacity
  • Code "FLASH28"
  • Expires in 6 hr
