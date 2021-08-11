Home Expressions 4-Piece Porcelain Pasta Bowl Set for $21

Coupon code "FLASH28" cuts it to $19 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping, or spend $25 and opt for free ship-to-store pickup. (Pickup will cost $3.95 on orders under $25.)
- 24-oz. capacity
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" for a savings of $15, making it $35 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in Ivory or Light Gray.
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- dishwasher & microwave safe
- includes six 11-oz. mugs, six 8" bowls, six 5.5" bowls, six 10.5" dinner plates, and six 7" salad plates
That's a savings of 50% off list and $5 less than Home Depot charges for the 4-piece set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- includes 8 earthenware bowls, each with a hand-decorated design
- measures 5.8" in diameter and 3.1" deep, with a 16-oz. capacity
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: MAT06
Apply coupon code "HOME" to drop this to $2 under what you'd pay direct from Corelle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- holds 16 oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven safe
That's $14 less than you'd pay at Overstock.com. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- square base and round rim
- dishwasher-safe
- made in the USA
- Model: N7334
That's the best price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- four 10.3" dinner plates
- four 8.3" salad plates
- four 6-oz. bowls
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 3498WH795B1V32
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" to save an extra 35% off over 14,000 already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured is the Fieldcrest Arden Sheer Single Curtain Panel in Graphite from $15.59 after coupon.
Apply code "FLASH28" to get the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at JCPenney
- 2 slide-out glass shelves with spill prevention guards
- separate freezer compartment
- adjustable temperature
- interior LED light
- Model: IRF32BK
Apply code "FLASH28" to save up to $49 off. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Twin/Twin XL for $32.49 ($35 off).
- Full/Queen for $38.99 ($41 off).
- King for $45.49 ($49 off).
- In several colors (Mauve Wine pictured).
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- 100% polyester
- machine washable
