Home Design Cotton Towels and Washcloths from $2

Macy's · 47 mins ago
from $2
free shipping w/ $25
Save up to $10 off the list price. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $1.99 ($4 off).
- 16" x 28" hand towel for $2.99 ($7 off).
- 27.6" x 54" bath towel for $3.99 ($10 off).
- Available in several colors (Medium Grey pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Details
Expires 9/7/2021
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 mos ago
HomeZzz Women's Bath Wrap and Hair Towel Set
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "HM5H9R7S" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HomeZzz via Amazon.
Features
- velcro fastener
- elastic band prevents slippage
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Towels with Hygro Technology
from $5
free shipping w/ $75
Save up to $9 on these well reviewed towels. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Washcloth for $4.99 ($3 off).
- Hand towel for $5.99 ($4 off).
- Bath towel for $6.99 ($5 off).
- Bath sheet for $10.99 ($9 off).
- Available in multiple colors (Taupe pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Features
- low linting & pilling
- hollow-core cotton
Belk · 2 wks ago
MSH Printed Beach Towel
$5 $15
free shipping w/ $49
Save $10 off list price for this in either pattern. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $49 to get free shipping.
- In Multi.
Lands' End · 1 wk ago
Lands' End Essential Cotton Banded Towel 6-piece Set
$26 $65
free shipping w/ $99
Apply coupon code "MISTY" for a savings of $43 off list price. Buy Now at Lands' End
Tips
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
Features
- "zero-twist" yarn
- includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, & 2 washcloths
- Model: 5219606H9
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Labor Day Sale
Up to 60% off + extra 10% to 20% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Clearance Sale
25% to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's Jeans at Macy's
from $20
free shipping w/ $25
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Hats at Macy's
40% off
free shipping w/ $25
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
