Home Design Cotton Towels and Washcloths from $2

Macy's · 1 hr ago
from $2
free shipping w/ $25
Coupon code "HOME" takes up to $8 off list price. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $2.39 ($4 off)
- 16" x 28" hand towel for $4.79 ($5 off)
- 27.6" x 54" bath towel for $6.39 ($8 off)
Details
Comments
