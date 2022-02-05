Half price means I can buy twice as much, right? Shop savings on accent pieces, jars and vases, picture frames, tabletop decor, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Saving at Hobby Lobby is as simple as browsing their weekly ads. If what I'm shopping for isn't on sale today, like these pre-season spring deals, it will be soon."
-
Expires 2/5/2022
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
Save on a wide variety of home furnishings and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Up to 30% off select wall decor, artificial plants, and mattresses.
- Up to 35% off select furniture.
- Up to 40% off select bedding and bath linens.
- Up to 50% off select dinnerware and luggage.
- Pictured is the Star Home Living 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional Sofa & Ottoman for $772.61 ($86 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
Find savings for the big day including cake toppers, table decorations, floral decor, signs, cards, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
Sign In or Register