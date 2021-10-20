New
Home & Cook · 54 mins ago
Up to 66% off
$8 shipping
Save big on a selection factory seconds and be ready for all your holiday cooking. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 10-Pc Bakeware Set / Pro-Release (Packaging Damage) for $140 ($60 off).
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Published 54 min ago
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Treblewind 60W Mini Food Chopper
$8.40 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
Features
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
Amazon · 2 days ago
Plastic House 4-Liter Cereal Storage Container 4-Pack
$16 $36
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Blue Sky Trading via Amazon.
Features
- includes measuring cup set, chalkboard marker, and 8 reusable chalkboard labels
- each measures 9.3" x 9.3" x 4"
- dishwasher safe
- BPA free
Macy's · 3 days ago
Luminarc Aristocrat 15.5-oz. Cooler 4-Pack
$4.99 $25
pickup
That's a savings of $20 off list and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
- dishwasher-safe
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stanley Adventure 24-oz. Camp Cook Set
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 24-oz. kettle w/ foldable locking handle
- 2 cups
Ends Today
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale
Up to 76% off
$8 shipping
Save on a variety of stainless steel and anodized cookware and Pro Release bakeware. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Pictured is the All-Clad Vip Factory Seconds 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Stockpot with Lid for $129.95 ($215 off).
New
Home & Cook · 41 mins ago
Home & Cook Season Ending Outdoor Cookware Sale
Up to 78% off
$8 shipping
Save big on a range of outdoor cookware items. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- Pictured is the All-Clad Outdoor Grill Basket for $24.95 ($65 off).
New
Home & Cook · 56 mins ago
Factory Second All-Clad 3-Qt. Copper Core Saute Pan w/ Lid
$150 $360
$8 shipping
You'd pay $245 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
Features
- copper core and stainless steel exterior
- rolled edges
- stay-cool handle
Home & Cook · 1 mo ago
Factory Second All-Clad 2-Qt. Saucepan
$75 $215
$7.95 shipping
That's a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- As the page details state, there is no lid included.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
