New
Home & Cook · 25 mins ago
Up to 60% off or more
Save on cookware, heaters, irons, and more from brands like All-Clad and Rowenta in this sale. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the All-Clad Pro-Release Bakeware 5-Piece Set for $69.95 (low by $30).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/20/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Oster Findley 13.8" Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok
$14
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; orders $45 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lodge 10.5" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle
$15 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's back in stock on January 17.
Features
- oven safe
- hand wash
- Model: 17L9OG3
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Le Creuset 8-oz. Mini Round Cocotte
$20 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Flame.
- Search "B00K30IDV0" for Indigo
or "B00023IT5S" for Cerise.
- It's back in stock on January
416 but can be ordered now.
Features
- stoneware with enamel finish
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe to 500°F
Sign In or Register